Trio wanted in connection with Columbus home invasion

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding three people who are believed to be connected with a home invasion.

CCSO says it happened on October 2 on Cypress Avenue in Bolton.

Suspects Elliot Watkins, Jeb Kidd, and Anne Marie Jackson are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Watkins and Kidd are wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, conspiracy, burglary, larceny of a firearm, assault by pointing a gun, assault on a disabled person.

Jackson is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, conspiracy, burglary, larceny of a firearm, and assault by pointing a gun.

If you know any information, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office.