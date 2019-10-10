WPD Officer rear-ended, transported to hospital

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington Police officer was rear-ended and taken to the hospital.

It happened Wednesday night on Carolina Beach Road.

Wilmington Police spokeswoman Jessica Williams said the officer was rear-ended while investigating an accident.

The southbound lanes of Carolina Beach Road were closed, while the other side of the road was reduced to one lane of traffic.

Williams said the driver was taken into custody.

The officer was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

No word on the extent of the officer’s injuries.