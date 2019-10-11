2019 Beach, BACON & Beer Festival kicks off Saturday

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the beach, bacon, and beer! Join area restaurants, breweries, and wineries for a culinary competition Saturday at the Carolina Beach lake.

The theme of the 2nd Annual Beach, BACON & Beer Festival is everything bacon and attendees will get to try unique and delightful options as they sip beer and wine.

There will be awards handed out for the Judges Choice, People’s Best Overall, Most Original, Best Savory and Sweetest, as well as for the Best Decorated and Most Enthusiastic Tent.

