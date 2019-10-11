Early goal leads UNCW Women’s Soccer to 4th straight win

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)– Freshman Emily Moxley scored the game’s only goal in the fourth minute as UNCW ran its winning streak to four consecutive games with a 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association women’s soccer victory over William & Mary at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Thursday evening.

The win propelled the Seahawks’ record to 8-4-0 overall and 4-1-0 in the CAA. William & Mary, meanwhile, dropped to 3-9-2 overall and 1-3-1 in the circuit after suffering its third consecutive one-goal setback.

Moxley, the reigning CAA Rookie of the Week, gave the Seahawks the only goal they needed just 3:06 into the contest. Junior Morgan Nanni started the play when she sent a long pass down the near sideline. Senior Dominique Martinez chased down the pass and took two quick touches before sending a crossing pass into the penalty area, which was one-timed by Moxley into the goal.

From there, the Seahawks protected their one-goal advantage by limiting the Tribe to just five shots. Junior goalkeeper Sydney Schneider tallied two saves to earn the shutout as UNCW outshot William & Mary by a 10-5 margin.

Senior goalkeeper Katelyn Briguglio made four saves in the loss for William & Mary, which started a three-game road swing.

The Seahawks complete their quick homestand on Sunday, Oct. 13, with a noon CAA contest against Drexel. UNCW will honor its seniors prior to kickoff.