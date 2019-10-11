For second year, white nationalist stickers left across Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Sunset Beach Police Department hopes you can help identify a man wanted for questioning after stickers for a white nationalist hate group were left around town.

Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar said for the second year in a row, the stickers have shown up this time of year.

Klamar said the propaganda has been left on different town-owned pieces of property, including street signs, flagpoles, trash cans, and lights.

The “To Ourselves and our Prosperity” stickers have been left on the island and around the town park. The stickers feature a link to Patriot Front, a white supremacist group formed in the wake of the Unite the Right white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

A surveillance camera caught an image of someone the police department wants to talk with about this. They hope you can help identify this man.

If you know anything, call Sunset Beach Police.