Lu Mil Vineyard starts preparations for holiday light festival

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s not even Halloween yet, but Lu Mil Vineyard is getting ready for Christmas.

Every year, the vineyard puts on a festival of lights for people to come drive through and see.

Ron Taylor at Lu Mil says they started getting ready in the beginning of September, right after they finished picking grapes.

He says they are always adding new features every year. This year, he says they will have LED lights to make the display even bigger.

Taylor says it’s a team effort with everyone on the farm to get ready for the holiday season.

“We’ve got decorations that are different and new,” he said. “Again, we are converting over to LED lights which just pop out a lot easier and are more visible to see. Then we got a large wine bottle, about 20 to 30 feet tall.”

Taylor says the light show starts Thanksgiving weekend and will be open at night on the weekends leading up to Christmas.