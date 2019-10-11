Lu Mil Vineyard to host annual NC Grape Festival

Lu Mil Vineyard is hosting its annual grape stomp Saturday. (Photo: Kylie Jones/WWAY)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Ready to get your feet a little dirty this weekend?

Lu Mil Vineyard is hosting its annual grape stomp Saturday.

The grape stomp is part of the North Carolina Grape Festival.

It’s all happening Saturday at Lu Mil Vineyard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lu Mil President Ron Taylor says the grape stomp is open to children and adults, and there will be a prize for whoever stomps the most grapes.

They will also have food trucks, a petting zoo and a number of other vendors at the event.

