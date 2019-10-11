Lu Mil Vineyard to host annual NC Grape Festival

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Ready to get your feet a little dirty this weekend?

Lu Mil Vineyard is hosting its annual grape stomp Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The grape stomp is part of the North Carolina Grape Festival.

It’s all happening Saturday at Lu Mil Vineyard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lu Mil President Ron Taylor says the grape stomp is open to children and adults, and there will be a prize for whoever stomps the most grapes.

Related Article: Dry weather impacts grape crop for Bladen County vineyard

They will also have food trucks, a petting zoo and a number of other vendors at the event.