PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC (WWAY) — To celebrate the autumn season, some adorable animals at a North Carolina aquarium got a yummy, fall treat.

The otter keeper at North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores cleaned and hollowed out small pumpkins, which were then filled with frozen fish and fresh veggies.

River otters Eno, Neuse, and Pungo played with the pumpkins to get the treats inside.

