Suspect identified in Greensboro child’s abduction

GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The Greensboro Police Department has identified the woman wanted in the abduction of 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment.

The suspect has been identified as N’denezsia Monique Lancaster, 22. She will be charged with kidnapping.

Lindiment was found safe around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night after police received a tip that the little girl was at Word of Faith Christian Center.

She was taken to the hospital to be checked out and was later reunited with her family.

Lancaster is in her 20’s with a medium complexion, 5’6″, approximately 135 pounds. Her hair was in a short ponytail.

Greensboro Police are still trying to find Lancaster. If you know where she is, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.