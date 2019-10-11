UNCW Women’s Basketball picked 5th as two Seahawks receive honors

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW redshirt senior guard GiGi Smith and senior guard Lacey Suggs have been featured on the 2019-20 Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Teams in a vote by the league’s head coaches.

Smith earned a spot on the Preseason All-CAA Second Team, while Suggs received Honorable Mention distinction for the second year in a row.

In addition, the Seahawks were picked to finish fifth in the league’s Predicted Order of Finish, which was unveiled as part of the conference’s annual Digital Media Day activities.

A Second-Team All-CAA selection last year, Smith was the loop’s eighth-leading scorer after averaging 14.9 points per game. The Norfolk, Va., native, who started all 30 games for Coach Karen Barefoot ‘s squad, reached double figures in 28-of-30 contests and registered 20 or more points seven times.

Suggs, from White Lake, N.C., earned Third-Team All-CAA honors after finishing her junior campaign as the Seahawks’ third-leading scorer with a 10.3 point per game clip. A starter in 29-of-30 contests, the 5-foot-10 guard received CAA Player of the Week honors after averaging 23.5 points per game in a weekend sweep of Elon and William & Mary in February.

James Madison was picked as the preseason favorite after earning all nine possible first place votes. Drexel followed in second place. Defending CAA champion Towson was picked third followed by Delaware and UNCW.

