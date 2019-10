CARY, NC (WWAY)– The Wilmington 80’s men’s senior softball team will be bringing home gold to the Cape Fear. The team won the championships in Cary at the 2019 North Carolina Senior Games.

The team swept their way through the finals beating the Winston Salem Bombers (28-1, 12-9) in the championship series.The Wilmington 80’s Patriots are sponsored by Carolina Sports Medicine orthopedic sports specialist.