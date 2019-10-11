‘I’m going to be cured,’ Wilmington woman battles breast cancer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Breast Cancer Awareness month. Many people are impacted by this disease either directly or indirectly.

61-year-old Andrea Davis says she’d never been sick a day in her life, but one day, Davis says her boyfriend and children convinced her into getting a mammogram to make sure her health was in good condition.

“The day I did, they walked in the room and said, ‘Mrs. Davis, you have a 3.5 cm mass attached to the wall of your chest. You have two lymph notes and two nodules that we can see,'” Davis said.

She says the doctor gave her a biopsy, which read positive back in May. Davis says she refused to be defeated.

“When she told me, I looked at her and I said, it’s okay, and she said Mrs. Davis it’s not okay. You have breast cancer.’ Am I alive? Am I going to live? It’s okay,” Davis expressed.

We’re told they immediately came up with a plan after finding out Davis was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

“You do your chemo first, then we’ll take a test, then we’ll see where we’re at. Then we’ll either do radiation or a mastectomy,” Davis said.

She’s completed 14 chemotherapy treatments and has two left.

Davis says she’s thankful for organizations like Lump to Laughter, which provides emotional and financial support to those diagnosed with breast cancer.

We’re told representatives immediately reached out when they found out about her illness. Founder, Connie Hill says they’ve impacted several people.

“We invite spouses, friends, family, caregivers because they are also going through this as well. We want them to come and get support,” Hill said.

Sunday, October 13, S & L New York Style Deli is having a raffle from 1 – 5 p.m. to raise money for Davis’ breast cancer expenses.

The event will be at the Coat of Arms Lounge located at 3818 Wrightsville Ave., Wilmington, NC 28403.

For more information, click here.