County prepares residents for flu season with mass dispensing exercise

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County wants to make sure its residents are prepared for this flu season.

“Getting the flu shot is important to protect yourself against the flu, but, having had family members that have gone through chemotherapy treatment, I would actually say it’s more important for what you do for the rest of the community,” Lisa Brown, the county’s public health department preparedness coordinator, said.

- Advertisement -

Several community partners including New Hanover County Public Health, New Hanover County Emergency Management, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, International Medical Corps, New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Cape Fear Community College, North Carolina Preparedness and Response and Southeastern NC Healthcare Preparedness Region helped to administered 1,000 flu shots Saturday as a part of a point dispensing plan exercise. This event was practice in case of a public health emergency.

“We get to see how quickly we can serve the public, if we needed to,” Brown said.

Residents had the chance to walk up or drive through the Cape Fear Community College parking lot downtown and receive a flu shot.

Related Article: Community speaks out against hospital sale

“By offering the flu shot absolutely free, we are really hoping that those adults that don’t have insurance or might not be able to take off work during the week to go get a flu shot will come visit us,” Brown said.