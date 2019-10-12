WWAY 5th Quarter: October 11, 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–High School football conference play continued across the state of North Carolina on Friday nigh, with all the Cape Fear area teams in action. Below, are the final scores from October 11th.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES

New Hanover 34 , Laney 7

Ashley 7 , North Brunswick 57

South Brunswick 0 , Topsail 17

Hoggard 7 , West Brunswick 14

Whiteville 56 , West Bladen 6

Fairmont 38 , East Bladen 41

St. Pauls 42 , West Columbus 7

South Columbus 43 , East Columbus 14

Richlands 47 , Pender 0

Heide Trask 12 , East Carteret 55

Wallace-Rose Hill 36 , Goldsboro 14