Annual Fire in The Pines festival brings many people out

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Around this time of the year, you may notice smoke in the air. No worries. It could be a controlled burn.

Yesterday, the nature conservancy educated people on the importance of forest fires at their annual Fire in The Pines Festival.

Coastal and Fire Rescue Manager Angie Carl says the long leaf pine forests are one of the richest ecosystems in the world.

She says the only way some of plants grow, is through fire.

Participant Sophia Lanza says working together to keep our environment clean will go a long way.

“Throw your cigarette butts in the trash, so that they don’t end up in our parks or on our beaches,” Laza said. “They are a major pollution problem, and animals eat them, and then they die because there’s lots of chemicals in cigarettes.”

Scientists also performed a live burn for participants.