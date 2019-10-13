Local businesses to State Fair

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Fair is right around the corner,

and two local businesses will be there.

Two local companies were selected by the NC program through the North Carolina Department of Agriculture to sell their products at the state fair.

The Saucy Company sells salsa. Owner Mark Offerman says his salsa is onion and garlic free.

“It’s got a really delicious clean salsa taste,” Offerman said.

The Jabba’s Hot and Sweet Barbecue Dipping Sauce will also be there. Owner Jeremy Brown says his sauce can be used in many foods.

“I’m expecting people to get a taste of real barbecue sauce for the first time,” Brown said. “It’s a very versatile sauce.”

Both businesses will be at the state fair between October 23rd and October 27th.