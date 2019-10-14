Autumn with Topsail to draw thousands this weekend

TOPSAIL ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Thousands are expected to head to Topsail Island this weekend for the annual Autumn with Topsail event.

The event draws more than 15,000 people annually for more than 110 artists and crafters, silent auction, music, food court, children’s activities, inflatables, and the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast.

The event benefits the Historical Society of Topsail Island. Proceed are used for repairs and upkeep to the Assembly Building and the Missiles and More Museum housed in the Assembly Building, run by the Historical Society.

The event is happening on October 19 and 20 in Topsail Beach. It will also feature three bands.

The Carolina Band 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, North Tower 5-8 p.m. on Saturday and Band of Oz 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. There is also a beer and wine tent and plenty of room for dancing!

Tickets are $6 one day and $10 for two day passes for adults. Kids 12 & under are free as are active military with ID. Plenty of free parking nearby.

The Kiwanis Breakfast is at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday.