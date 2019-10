BURGAW, NC (WWAY)–The Heide Trask Titans scored three first half goals on Monday night to roll past their rivals Pender on the pitch, 7-0.

It didn’t take long for the Titans to get on the board as Justin Eaves found the back of the net just 58 seconds into the match. He would add another in the second minute for the quick 2-0 lead and Trask would never look back.

The win improves the Titans record to now (7-10) on the year, while the Patriots fall to (2-14-1) and (1-8).