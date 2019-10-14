Brunswick County Schools takes ‘a proactive approach to a nationwide problem’ — vaping

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — South Brunswick High School hosted a much needed conversation on the rising epidemic of teen vaping, according to an area pediatrician, for the second year in a row.
Brunswick County Schools Spokesman Daniel Seamens calls this event “a proactive approach to a nationwide problem.”
“A lot of people assume it’s better than smoking, but it’s really not because numerous products contain nicotine,” Lori Tackman, a Novant Health Brunswick Physician, said. “Some have a lot of chemicals with the flavors that we are not even sure about what’s in there and that’s whats causing the problem.”
“If they’re coming in and complaining of cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea and just not feeling good, when they otherwise should be feeling fine and should not be having an illness, those are some big warning signs,” Tackman said.
Tackman says events like this forum are recommended. She says parents should have open conversations with their children about the negative side effects of vaping.