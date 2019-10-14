Brunswick County Schools takes ‘a proactive approach to a nationwide problem’ — vaping

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — South Brunswick High School hosted a much needed conversation on the rising epidemic of teen vaping, according to an area pediatrician, for the second year in a row.

Brunswick County Schools Spokesman Daniel Seamens calls this event “a proactive approach to a nationwide problem.”

- Advertisement -

“A lot of people assume it’s better than smoking, but it’s really not because numerous products contain nicotine,” Lori Tackman, a Novant Health Brunswick Physician, said. “Some have a lot of chemicals with the flavors that we are not even sure about what’s in there and that’s whats causing the problem.”

Researchers are finding that young people, who are vaping are already facing deadly side effects, according to Tackman.

Tackman says there is little knowledge on the long term effects which is a major problem. She says, if there is nicotine in these products, teenagers could eventually turn to cigarettes which is the opposite of what doctors want.

“It’s confusing because it’s out there with fun flavors like bubblegum and unicorn puke and crazy things like that which is very appealing to kids and young adults, but we just don’t want them starting at all because we just don’t know,” Tackman said.

Tackman says doctors are already identifying signs of potential lasting puliminary issues.