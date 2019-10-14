CFPUA: Growing water needs leads to additional raw water line

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Work on a joint project with Brunswick County and Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority (LCFWASA) to meet the region’s growing water needs is scheduled to start in November, according to Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.
During its regular meeting Wednesday, October 9, the CFPUA Board approved a $37.2 million contract with Garney Companies Inc. to construct the new Kings Bluff Raw Water Transmission Main.
CFPUA will pay $13.6 million, or 36.6 percent, of the construction cost, while Brunswick County will cover 63.4 percent — $23.6 million.
The project’s total cost is $44.3 million, of which CFPUA will pay $16.2 million, which includes the construction cost.
Garney’s was one of five bids received for the project. The contract will be awarded once bond funding is finalized.
The 14-mile main will connect Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority’s (LCFWASA) Kings Bluff Pump Station in Bladen County to a 3-million-gallon storage tank near Northwest in Brunswick County. The main will be part of the raw water system that feeds the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant in New Hanover County.
Once the main is operational, CFPUA will have the capacity to draw an additional 15 million gallons per day (MGD) of raw Cape Fear River water. That is in addition to the 23 MGD already allocated from LCFWASA, and the 10 MGD that CFPUA can draw using its own Kings Bluff Pump Station.
Along its 14 miles, the pipeline will include three interconnections with the existing 48-inch raw water line owned by LCFWASA. The main will be built in an LCFWASA-owned easement and will include a section of aerial pipe running over Livingston Creek.
In addition, the board voted Wednesday to amend a CFPUA contract with McKim & Creed to include $1.3 million for construction administration and onsite inspection throughout the Kings Bluff project.
Construction on the Kings Bluff Water Transmission Main project is expected to be complete in August 2022.
Property owners who would like more information about the Kings Bluff project may contact the CFPUA Engineering Department at (910) 332-6474.