Deputies search for missing woman last seen on Sept. 28

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman and need your help finding her.

NHSO says Haley Ann Porter is a 20-year-old white female who is 5’11” and about 155 pounds. Porter has brown eyes and hair. She has a band-aid tattoo on her right knee and a flower tattoo on one of her arms.

She was reported missing a little more than two weeks ago at a home in the 700-block of Porters Neck Road, according to officials.

If you know anything, call the sheriff’s office.