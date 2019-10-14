East Columbus High School names new boys basketball coach

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY)–There will be a new man at the helm of the East Columbus boys basketball program headed into the 2019-2020 season. The school announced that Jeff Gainey was approved to become the new head coach at last weeks board of education meeting.

Gainey takes over for Marcus Skipper who will now be the head coach of the junior varsity team. Skipper led the Gators to a 24-69 record during his four years as the East Columbus head coach.

Gainey’s last head coaching stop came at Topsail High School, where he spent five seasons with the Pirates.

He takes over an East Columbus team that went (10-16) during the 2018-2019 season.