Firefighters calm girl’s fears after car crash by allowing her to paint their fingernails

WEST POINT, UT (WWAY/KUTV) — Who knew nail polish would calm the fears of a young girl? A Utah fire chief and captain knew, of course.

The fire unit was on the scene of a motor vehicle accident where a small girl was not injured but very scared.

- Advertisement -

After noticing the child was holding bottles of fingernail polish, the two firefighters turned a quick calming conversation into an instant manicure complete with purple polish.

The child immediately directed her attention to painting the first responders’ nails and soon was no longer afraid after experiencing a car crash. A Facebook post by North Davis Fire District read in part: