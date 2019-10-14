Holly Ridge man accused of stabbing two during argument

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — The Holly Ridge Police Department has charged a man after he allegedly stabbed two people during an argument on Sunday.

Police said that at 4:19 a.m., they responded to an active domestic situation on Dyson Street where two people had reportedly been cut with a knife.

At the scene, officers encountered Gaekwon K. Bryant, 23, of Holly Ridge, who was holding two knives and walking closer to them.

The officers persuaded Bryant into dropping the knives and arrested him.

A woman at the scene had a cut on her hand, and one man was taken to the hospital for treatment of cuts on his chest, and a leg injury that he received when he was pushed down the stairs, according to officers.

Bryant was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, and felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Bryant was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.