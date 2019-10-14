NC deputy saves Halloween for boy who lost costume in house fire

EDNEYVILLE, NC (WLOS) — A North Carolina family lost everything when the RV they were living in went up in flames. Among the many possessions lost was a 6-year-old boy’s beloved Batman costume.

One of the first responders was moved by the boy, Damon, and his family.

“I’ve got kids of my own,” Capt. Tim Griffin said. “Got a grandchild, too. And it’s, you know, you see, you see kids without, and it just really bothers you.”

Griffin didn’t want Halloween to come and pass without Damon having a costume to go trick-or-treating in. So, Griffin went to Walmart and bought Damon a new one.

“I got a utility belt and a cape and a mask,” Damon said.

Griffin added: “Halloween is a big deal to kids. And, you know, that was one thing that he had been looking forward to. Pretty excited. I just told him that sheriff’s deputies need all the Batmans that we can get out here helping us fight crimes.”