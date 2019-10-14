NCDOT reopens NC-12 after ocean overwash closed it for days

RODANTHE, NC (WNCT) — After reopening NC-12 on late Saturday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation crews has started repairing a protective dune line that was damaged due to tides stemming from Tropical Storm Melissa.

The road was closed between Friday morning and Saturday evening due to dune breaches that caused ocean overwash in several locations between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe.

Dune repairs will be performed during daylight hours at least through the end of the week.



Motorists can expect single-lane closures while dune repairs are made and short and frequent closures of both lanes to allow for the safe movement of personnel working on the dunes.

An operation to clear secondary roads on the Outer Banks of sand and debris is also underway Monday.

