Open enrollment starts for NC Medicaid Managed Care

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY/WSOC) — One in five North Carolinians is on Medicaid. Open enrollment starts Monday and there are major changes.

Medicaid was fee for service. Now it’s switching to a private insurance managed care system. It sounds like a lot of jargon, but it boils down to this: instead of the state paying people’s bills — however much they are — the state will pay a flat fee for members no matter how often they go to the doctor or get medicines. This should be good for taxpayers and patients.

THE PLANS:

There are at least four. You get to pick the one you want. If you don’t like the plan, you can change it. Just make sure you do so in the first 90 days.

THE DOCTORS:

You’ll be able to go to yours as often as you need. If you like your current doctor, just make sure you pick a plan with that person on the list.

COVERAGE:

All the services, tests, procedures and copays should stay the same. You’ll be able to get more behavioral health care and — in some cases — gym memberships and new pregnancy programs.

Coverage begins Feb. 1.

Click here for a fact sheet. You can also find more information by clicking here.

Below is contact information if you have questions: