Pair of UNCW Men’s Soccer players earn CAA Honors

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)– Junior defender Alejandro Saez and freshman goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta of UNCW have been recognized with weekly awards from the Colonial Athletic Association after leading the Seahawks to a pair of men’s soccer victories last week.

Saez was named as CAA Offensive Player of the Week and Perrotta garnered Defensive Player of the Week recognition after wins over Old Dominion and the College of Charleston.

Saez, from Sugar Land, Texas, netted the first two goals of his college career to spark the Seahawks to a 2-0 victory over former CAA rival Old Dominion on Wednesday night. He gave UNCW a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute off an assist from junior Jacob Evans before adding an insurance goal with an unassisted marker early in the second half.

“Alejandro had a major impact last week with a couple of key goals against Old Dominion and followed it up with another strong showing against Charleston,” Coach Aidan Heaney said. “He has been working extremely hard for our side, so I am happy to see the hard work pay off for him.”

Perrotta anchored a UNCW defensive effort that posted back-to-back shutouts over the Monarchs and Cougars. The Paraguay native tallied two saves in the midweek victory over ODU while adding one save in the 1-0 triumph over Charleston on Saturday night.

Since taking over as the starting goalkeeper, Perrotta has posted a 7-2-1 record with a 0.97 goals against average, which ranks second in the CAA.

“Gabriel played a key role in our two shutout wins and played with real presence and confidence for us,” Heaney said. “As the last line of defense, I know he shares this honor with his teammates who have been working tirelessly in front of him.”

UNCW will look to extend its three-game winning streak with a pair of games this week. After hosting Coastal Carolina on Tuesday night, the Seahawks face CAA co-leader James Madison on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. in Harrisonburg, Va.