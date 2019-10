PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

The sheriff’s office says Joseph Henry Sadusky, 50, was last seen Saturday, September 29th.

He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Lobel of the Pender County Sheriff’s office at 910-259-1515.