Popular Whiteville bakery reopens after arson

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Nearly ten months after a fire destroyed a well-known Whiteville bakery, it reopened Monday in a new location.

Hal Lowder with the city says someone set fire to Darel’s Bakery & Sweets on Jefferson Street back in December.

No one was inside at the time.

The business reopened Monday in their new location at 1002 N. JK Powell Boulevard.

No one has been arrested for the arson. The fire marshal’s office, Whiteville Police, and SBI are still investigating.

If you know anything, call police.