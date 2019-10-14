Sydney Schneider receives CAA Women’s Soccer honor

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW junior goalkeeper Sydney Schneider has been named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for her efforts in the Seahawks’ victories over William & Mary and Drexel.

“I’m very happy for Sydney,” Coach Chris Neal said. “Her performance has been a massive factor in our five straight shutouts in the CAA. I know she appreciates the defensive effort from her teammates in front of her.”

Schneider, from Dayton, N.J., collects her first CAA weekly honor after anchoring a UNCW defensive unit that registered back-to-back shutouts. She made two saves in the Seahawks’ 1-0 victory over William & Mary and added two more in a 2-0 triumph against Drexel on Sunday.

Led by Schneider, the Seahawks have set a school record with five consecutive shutouts, holding opponents scoreless for 452 minutes, 50 seconds. During the streak, Schneider has lowered her goals against average from 1.39 to 0.87, which ranks second in the CAA.

UNCW, 9-4-0 overall and 5-1-0 in the CAA, returns to action on Sunday, Oct. 20, against CAA leader Hofstra at 1 p.m. in Hempstead, N.Y.