Whoops! NCDOT replaces misspelled sign on I-140 bridge

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Oops! The North Carolina Department of Transportation has replaced a sign on the I-140 bridge after the original one displayed a misspelled word.
The sign was unveiled during a dedication ceremony Friday.
The bridge is named in honor of Louis Bobby Brown.
The sign read, “Bobby Brown Brigde”.
A NCDOT spokeswoman told WWAY that after ordering a sign, it arrives packaged up, so crews did not see the sign until it was unveiled.
She says the sign was fixed Saturday morning.