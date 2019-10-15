Animal seizure costing NC county $1,000 a day to keep 57 dogs at shelter

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested a mother and son on Friday after authorities said they kept 57 dogs and puppies in unsanitary conditions on Alexander Drive in Chapel Hill.

Taylor Doar, 35, and Cynthia Riggan, 65, face charges of animal cruelty and will appear in court on Tuesday, October 15th.

Deputies obtained search warrants for their properties in the 6000 block of Alexander Drive and found the nearly 60 dogs in unsanitary conditions. There were different breeds of dogs and puppies which included English bulldogs, French bulldogs, Pit bulls, and Mastiffs.

Animal Services Director Bob Marotto said many of the dogs were malnourished, had fleas, and some had eye problems.

“The animals were being kept in side-by-side crates and they had fecal matter beneath them,” said Bob Marotto, director of Animal Services. “It seemed to be leading in the direction of a puppy mill.”

