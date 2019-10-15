Backpacks for sale at NC State student store fight food insecurity

RALEIGH, NC (WRAL) — A Colorado-based backpack company is giving Raleigh customers a chance to make a positive social impact.

When Kelly Belknap and his wife started Adventurist Backpack Company, they shared a common goal to fight food insecurity.

“I noticed that people used a backpack more as a fashion accessory to make their outfits look better, not worse,” Belknap said. “We wanted to do some social good with our company — not just create a great product but also give back in some way.

Research finds 1 out of 5 students face food insecurity, and the Belknaps said that’s why the cost of 25 meals are donated to food banks for every backpack sold. The backpacks are sold across the country — including at the North Carolina State University store.

