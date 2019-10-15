Culvert replacement to cause closures on NC 133 starting Wednesday

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — A culvert damaged by Hurricane Florence will be replaced this month in Brunswick County.

Beginning Wednesday, NC Department of Transportation crews will have intermittent lane closures on River Road (N.C. 133) in both directions as crews prepare to replace the failed culvert.

Then, at 8 a.m. on Oct. 21, a section of River Road will be closed to traffic while crews put in the new culvert. This work is expected to last through Nov. 11.

Southbound traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 17 South and N.C. 87 South to get back to N.C. 133. Northbound traffic will use N.C. 87 North and U.S. 17 North to get back to N.C. 133.

During this time, drivers should expect their commute to take longer than normal.