ER patient dies after being left unattended for more than an hour at hospital

YORK, PA (WPMT) — Officials have confirmed the death of an ER patient at WellSpan York Hospital in August after the person was left unattended in the waiting room for more than an hour.

The hospital was found out of compliance with the requirements of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Rules and Regulations for Hospitals, during an unannounced onsite monitoring visit by the Department of Health.

According to the report by the Department of Health, the patient was brought into the Emergency Department at 9:59 a.m. on August 16th, with nausea and dizziness.

Video from the hospital showed EMS personnel speaking with the pivot nurse but the patient wasn’t taken to the pivot nurse’s desk, nor was the nurse seen speaking or examining the patient, reads the report.

From around 11:09 a.m. until 12:20 p.m. there was no movement seen from the patient, according to the report.

