Homeowner censors his Halloween display after HOA complains

One man’s Halloween decoration is stirring up controversy in a Georgia neighborhood – and it’s not because it’s scary.

The display features a scarecrow/pumpkin man with its pants partially pulled down, “mooning” people as they pass by the man’s North Fulton County house.

“We get a lot of chuckles out of it,” said homeowner Mike O’Neill.

But over the weekend, O’Neill decided to cover a certain part of that display with this sign, after the HOA asked him to take the display down.

“So we said we’ll make it less offensive. And that’s when we put the sign up saying it’s been censored,” O’Neill said.

O’Neill said he’s put up the same display outside his home in the Grogan’s Bluff neighborhood off and on for the past decade.

