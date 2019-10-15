Loris double murder to be featured on true crime show this week

A double murder in Loris back in 2012 is the subject of an episode of a true-crime series this week.

Investigation Discovery will premiere the new episode, “No Secret is Safe,” on the show “Relatively Evil” this week.

“No Secret is Safe” will tell the story behind the double murder of Amos and Tommy Hatfield, a father and son.

“In the early morning hours of August 19, 2012, two armed attackers break into the home of retiree Amos Hatfield, killing him and his son Tommy, but sparing the life of Amos’s new wife Sandy Locklear. At first, the double murder appears to be drug related, but as investigators speak with the newly-widowed Sandy, they uncover a more sinister motive,” the show’s description reads.

Three people were ultimately charged and convicted in the murder of the Hatfields.

“Relatively Evil” kicks off on the ID channel Tuesday night;