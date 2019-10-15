Man dressed as woman sought in Fayetteville bank robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) — A man dressed as a woman robbed a bank Friday in Fayetteville, police say.

The incident was reported just before 1:10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Ramsey Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“Fayetteville Police Department officers arrived on scene within minutes but the lone suspect had already left on foot,” the news release said.

On Monday, police released photos of the suspect, which appeared to show a man dressed as a woman. The suspect was wearing a long-haired wig, tinted glasses, a brown sweater and a woman’s head-covering.

The thief appeared to be wearing a black t-shirt that said: “I eat glitter for breakfast.” The photo also showed the man carrying what appeared to be a purse.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to contact Fayetteville Police Detective R. Southerland at (910) 709-1851 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).