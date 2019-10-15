NC Chick-Fil-A offers free mammograms to honor employee

It seems like when you thought Chick-Fil-A was the best, something else happens to make it even better.

At the Belmont restaurant, the community has come together behind one special Chick-Fil-A worker.

“I’ve been humbled by all of it and God has been so good,” Patricia Russell said.

It was just last summer that 65-year-old Patricia Russell was told she had breast cancer.

“Three large masses in my left breast and it was very very scary to learn that,” Russell said.

Russell’s co-workers wanted to let her know that they were there for her during this difficult time.

“It really shook us up and we decided to do something to help people,” said Tony Gilbert, the executive director at the Belmont Chick-Fil-A.

