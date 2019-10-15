NC teen cancer survivor uses haunted house to give back

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — A 14-year-old cancer survivor is giving back to other children with cancer, and he’s using a haunted house to do it.

It’s a spooky scene on S. Mere Court in Raleigh. A haunted house filled with werewolves, spiderwebs, and bone-chilling screams, but the boy behind it is all smiles. Edward Thompson loves Halloween.

“I always wanted to do a haunted house but mom and dad would always say no,” he explained. “They hate me scaring them.”

The Thompsons have been through something so much scarier than this, though. “It was Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” said Sarah Thompson. “He was diagnosed the last day of 6th grade.”

Edward needed chemotherapy, radiation, and a stem cell transplant to fight cancer.

“One day I was very depressed since I was going through all this. I think I had just relapsed,” Edward recalled. “Mom said, ‘You know what. This year we’re going to do a haunted house.’”

