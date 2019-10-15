North Carolina woman to help homeless with $250,000 lottery prize

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — A North Carolina woman who recently won a $250,000 lottery prize said she intends to use the money to help homeless people.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery Commission, Jessie Ellzy bought a $250,0000 “WIN IT ALL” NC Lottery ticket at Nic’s Pic Kwik on U.S. 401 South in Laurinburg on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Ellzy told lottery officials, when she scratched the ticket, “I stared at it and thought, ‘That’s a lot of zeros.’ I started jumping up and down and hugging my daughter.”

She also said that, while she will pay a few bills with some of her winnings, she wants to use most of her new fortune to help homeless people in the Greenville area.

“I told myself if I ever came into money, I’d pay it forward,” Ellzy said. “There are so many people who are worse off than I am. I’m going to make sure the homeless where I live have what they need for winter. It’s been a dream of mine to do this, and now I can.”

Ellzy claimed her prize Monday at NC Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh, and she took home $176,876 after state and federal tax withholdings.