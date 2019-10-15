Police looking for driver who hit a man in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a man in downtown Wilmington Thursday afternoon then took off.

WPD says a 22-year-old Wilmington man was crossing the intersection of North 2nd Street and Market Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when a Silver Hyundai Tucson moved forward, attempting to turn right on red, and hit him before driving away.

The suspect is believed to be a white man between 60 and 70 years of age.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the crash.

Anyone with information should call (910) 343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.