UNCW Men’s Soccer held scoreless in draw with Coastal Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW extended its unbeaten streak to four consecutive games after closing out its three-game homestand with a 0-0 draw against Coastal Carolina in non-conference men’s soccer action at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Seahawks, who saw their record move to 7-4-2 on the season, also remained undefeated at home this season with a 3-0-1 mark. Coastal Carolina, meanwhile, stands at 4-6-2 after being shut out for the fifth consecutive outing.

Coastal Carolina nearly earned the victory midway through the first overtime period when senior Tsiki Ntsabeleng had an open shot in front of the goal, but his attempt was pushed wide to the left.

UNCW had its best chance early in the second overtime period as senior Gabriel Cabral sent a crossing pass into the penalty area to senior Phillip Goodrum . Goodrum attempted a header from eight yards, but his attempted was thwarted by senior goalkeeper Alberto Ciroi.

Freshman goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta , the reigning Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week, tallied two saves en route to his third consecutive clean sheet.

Ciroi had three saves for the Chanticleers, who were outshot by an 8-7 margin.

The Seahawks resume CAA play on Saturday, Oct. 19, when they face No. 18 James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., at 7 p.m.