Weekend checkpoint leads to multiple arrests in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A weekend checkpoint in Columbus County results in four arrests and more than 50 charges.

The sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies conducted the checkpoint at the intersection of Highway 87 and 11 in Riegelwood.

Wayntrell Kelon Brown, Irma Cruz, and Rasaan Eugene ware were arrested and charged for driving while impaired.

Aaron Kendrick Benton was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Bladen County.

52 traffic and criminal violations were charged.