Whiteville water, sewer service to be interrupted for main damage repairs

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Some folks in Whiteville will be without water and sewer service later this week as crews work to repair a damaged water main.

The City of Whiteville Public Works will be repairing a broken valve on a water line main on Thursday, October 17, at 9:00 p.m. beginning at US Highway 701 from Collage Street to Smith Street.

The city hopes for service will be restored on Friday, October 18, by 7:00 a.m.

Please contact the Public Works department at (910) 642-3422 if you have any questions.