Wilmington woman charged in deadly hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run on Market Street that killed a man.

Brook Leigh Honeycutt, 25, of Wilmington, is charged with felony hit and run resulting in a death.

On September 29, officers responded to a hit and run between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 5200 block of Market Street.

Witnesses reported the suspect was traveling west and weaving through traffic prior to the crash. The suspect did not stop and continued heading west.

Justin Allen Corbett, 30, was seriously injured and rushed to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was declared dead just before midnight.

Honeycutt’s arrest comes after the police received a number of tips from the public.

Investigators say the public’s help was instrumental in making the arrest. Officers are still searching for the vehicle, a burgundy, 2003 Lincoln, LS, NC tag PKK9568.

Honeycutt is in the New Hanover County jail under a $250,000 bond.