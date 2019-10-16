2 charged with involuntary manslaughter in Pender overdose death

By
Associated Press
-
0
Prescription drug overdose (Photo: Robert Bejil / CC BY 2.0)

JACKSONVILLE, NC (AP) — Two people are being held on manslaughter charges in the death of a Mapel Hill man who died from an overdose last year.

The Daily News of Jacksonville reports that 22-year-old Zachary Wayne Foster of Sneads Ferry and 24-year-old Marissa Kerr of Jacksonville were arrested Tuesday on charges of felony involuntary manslaughter, felony delivery of fentanyl and felony conspiracy.

- Advertisement -

Warrants say they’re charged with delivering fentanyl to 20-year-old Morgan McKinney on March 1, 2018. McKinney died the next day.

Police Lt. Richard Kellum said an autopsy showed that McKinney died from an overdose of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

Authorities said Kerr and Foster were being held on bond at the Onslow County Detention Center. Sheriff’s office records didn’t indicate if they have attorneys.

You Might Also Like