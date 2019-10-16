3rd Street Bridge to be named after Meadowlark Lemon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There will be a dedication ceremony for the 3rd Street Bridge next week. It will be named in honor of Basketball Hall of Famer Meadowlark Lemon.

The dedication will be held at the corner of 3rd and Hanover streets at 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. During it, the bridge marker in honor of Meadowlark Lemon will be unveiled.

Lemon was born in Wilmington and graduated from Williston Industrial School. He began his career with the world famous Harlem Globetrotters in 1954 and played more than 16,000 games in 100 countries, becoming known as the “Clown Prince of Basketball”. His talent and passion merited his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, and the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame.

Beyond basketball, he became a minister, a motivational speaker, and the founder of Meadowlark Ministries. He also began Camp Meadowlark, a coed youth sports camp. Lemon frequently returned to his hometown to share with the youth of the community his messages of hope and success.

Lemon passed away in his Scottsdale, Arizona home in 2015, having left an indelible mark on the world. Meadowlark’s wife, Dr. Cynthia Lemon who will be attending, has since formed the Meadowlark Lemon Legacy Foundation to Honor his Legacy, continue his messages and build basketball courts for children. www.meadowlarklemonlegacyfoundation.org.