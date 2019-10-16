Any fin is possible! It’s National Seafood Month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — October is National Seafood Month. It is a time to celebrate a food that is eaten around the world in countless ways.

Humans feasting on seafood dates back to before written history. Cave drawings depict people catching seafood with spears carved from wood and stone. Today we know that seafood is abundant and has major health benefits.

Fish can provide essential nutrients and other catches from the sea can promote heart health.

Bryan Abel of Wilmington’s Bonefish Grill says that lobster is one of the most versatile and tasty options available. At his restaurant they feature it in a variety of ways and are offering specials all month long.

So go out and have some fun with your favorite catch this month!